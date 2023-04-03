Robert, who was one of the first entrepreneurs to set up co-working spaces in the city with his Cotton Court business centre off Church Street 13 years ago, has opened a new site in a former school in Leyland.

Oak House, which was home to Whinfield School in Golden Hill Lane between 2003 and 2011, has been rebranded as Cotton Court Leyland, offering serviced office spaces and boardroom facilities to support local companies. It also provides a range of administrative services for businesses, including mail, telephone answering, printing and photocopying.

Entrepreneur Robert Binns at Cotton Court Leyland with Amy Blundell and Danielle Leeming.

"Since the pandemic, more people are choosing to work close to where they live – something that’s become more important for people’s wellbeing," explained Robert.

"Many SMEs have moved away from the model of having a large regional office, instead seeking smaller serviced office spaces for occasions when they need to be with colleagues or have meetings with clients.

"That’s what my vision was for our new Leyland location. Leyland has a growing population, a busy centre, and lots of SMEs operating in the area. We have 18 serviced units within Cotton Court Leyland which are now fully leased with companies from sectors including recycling, marketing, healthcare, digital security and finance."

Whinfield School taught children of the little-known religious group the Brethren Christian Fellowship. It opened in Oak House in 2003 and upset locals in 2010 by building a temporary classroom on top of an existing one without planning permission. Prior to being a school, the building was a private care home.

Oak House, the former Whinfield School, before Cotton Court Leyland moved in.

The Brethren moved out in 2011 saying they had outgrown the premises and wanted something larger. The group bought the former Hornby High School at Lancaster. Oak House became serviced office units run by In The Zone and has now been bought by Cotton Court Leyland.

Robert launched Cotton Court Preston in 2010 when he bought an empty iron and wire mill, built in 1851, just off Church Street, Preston. He renovated the six-storey brick building to accommodate his serviced office business.