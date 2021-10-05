We sent our photographer KELVIN STUTTARD along to have a look round.
UCLan says the £60 million development showcases the university’s commitment to student wellbeing and represents a transformative step in the wider regeneration of the city of Preston.
Alongside indoor communal areas, study spaces and an expansive rooftop garden, the new student centre is home to the full breadth of UCLan’s student support services
Facilities include mental health provision, careers advice, course information and accommodation assistance
The 7,304sqm building has been constructed with sustainability, accessibility and student wellbeing in mind