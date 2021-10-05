Inside UCLan's new £60 million student centre

Inside UCLan's new £60 million student centre: A picture special

The grand opening of the University of Central Lancashire’s new student centre and square took place last week.

By Iain Lynn
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:25 pm

We sent our photographer KELVIN STUTTARD along to have a look round.

UCLan says the £60 million development showcases the university’s commitment to student wellbeing and represents a transformative step in the wider regeneration of the city of Preston.

Alongside indoor communal areas, study spaces and an expansive rooftop garden, the new student centre is home to the full breadth of UCLan’s student support services

Facilities include mental health provision, careers advice, course information and accommodation assistance

The 7,304sqm building has been constructed with sustainability, accessibility and student wellbeing in mind

