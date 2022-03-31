Indian Street Food stall doubles in size and rebrands itself with new menu at Preston Markets

Since MoMoz first opened in the new Market Hall in 2018, the business has continued to grow and owners Salman Ahmed and Masroor Ahmad have decided to double the size of their shop to meet demand.

To make room for more of their authentic Indian street food, the pair have expanded their original unit into the adjacent stall, across the aisle from The Orchard Bar at the top end of the Market Hall.

The new section of the stall will be dedicated to a vegetarian menu, with vegan and gluten-free options, whilst the original stall will now serve a larger range of curries, appetisers and new items such as shawarma wraps.

Indian street food vendor MoMoz is changing its name to Chacha’s as its double the size of its stall at Preston Markets

The new menu will be available from tomorrow (Friday, April 1), when owners Salman and Masroor officially open their ‘bigger and better’ Chacha’s stall at the Market Hall.

“We are very excited for the future of Chacha’s within Preston Markets,” said the pair.

“The new space allows us to offer a greater range of food and we look forward to seeing what people think of our new layout and our new menu.

“We will continue to sell the popular samosas, bhajis and curries with vegan and gluten free options and we have now added delicious shawarma wraps to the menu.

“We will be fully open tomorrow – Friday, April 1 – so make sure you come down and see us soon.”

Adrian Robinson, acting director of customer services at Preston Markets added: “Congratulations to brothers Salman and Masroor on the achievement of their expansion plans.

"It is great to see a trader able to expand their business and be a success on Preston Markets.

"MoMoz has been popular with visitors to the Market Hall since opening in 2018 and I’m sure that this initiative will see their popularity grow even further.

“It’s thanks to the people of Preston, who continue to support their local market that hard working traders such as Chacha’s have an opportunity such as this.”