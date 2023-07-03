The Scandinavian retailer will open its new Plan & Order Point at Deepdale Retail Park towards the end of July.

“We’ll be opening in around two weeks’ time,” said a spokesman for IKEA, who said an exact opening date has yet to be confirmed.

“I can also confirm that the Plan & Order Point will have a Click & Collect facility, meaning that customers will be able to order any item from IKEA and collect it free of charge from the new Preston site,” added the spokesman.

Where is the new IKEA opening in Preston?

The new IKEA Preston store will open at the former Toolstation unit at Deepdale Trade Park, off Blackpool Road.

What is a Plan & Order Point?

Plan and Order points also feature showrooms and the Preston store will be dedicated to kitchens and bedrooms.

Customers will be able to book a free design appointment with one of IKEA’s expert advisers at the store and order items for delivery/collection.

There will be no products to take away or food for sale on site, but purchases made at the Plan and Order points can be delivered to your home.

Although much smaller than a standard IKEA store, the plan and order point will provide information, samples, tools and ‘specialist knowledge’ to help plan a kitchen or bedroom make-over.

"A POP is a new trading concept for IKEA, with Preston being one of the first locations to pilot this operation,” said a spokesman for IKEA.

"The new format is to cater to customers that are looking for a specific, targeted service for planning and buying fitted kitchens and bedroom furniture.”

Jobs at Preston IKEA

IKEA are currently recruiting for a Click & Collect Warehouse Team Leader at the new Preston store.

This role is a full-time contract of 39 hours per week, five days a week.

You can learn more about the role and apply here.

What happened to the IKEA planned for South Ribble?

In 2018, the retailer pulled the plug on plans for a first of its kind Lancashire IKEA on the edge of the M65 and M6 motorways, close to Bamber Bridge.

