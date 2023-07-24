“Today, we start our journey to be much closer to the people in Lancashire,” said area manager Michael Parker as he cut the yellow and blue ribbon to open the new store at Deepdale Retail Park.

You can join us for a quick walk through the new store in our video player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A smaller store than the huge Warrington site, the Preston store is one of the first IKEA Plan & Order Points to open in the UK.

The new IKEA Preston Plan & Order Point at Deepdale Retail Park is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm – Saturday, 9am to 6pm – Sunday, 10.30am to 4.30pm

Dedicated to kitchen and bedroom planning, the store boasts a showroom and a click and collect service, meaning customers can order any IKEA product online and pick it up from the unit, free of charge.

Customers can visit the store for home furnishing advice and sit down with staff who will share their expertise to help design your ideal kitchen or bedroom.

Taking a look around today, we found the store packed with the Swedish brand’s stylish fitted kitchen units, worktops, lighting, wardrobes and appliances – including a complete kitchen, including oven and hob, for £1,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a also space dedicated to IKEA’s PAX wardrobe system, where customers get to decide it all – choosing from a range of doors, interior organisers, knobs and handles to create their own IKEA design.

We found the store packed with the Swedish brand’s stylish fitted kitchen units, worktops, lighting, wardrobes and appliances – including a complete kitchen, including oven and hob, for £1,200

Customers can book an appointment free of charge with one of IKEA’s planning specialists or use the handy in-store self-service tools to design their own room.

Opening times

The new IKEA Preston Plan & Order Point is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm – Saturday, 9am to 6pm – Sunday, 10.30am to 4.30pm.

How does click & collect work?

Customers can place an order online and choose when they want to collect it. You will be notified via email when the order is ready to be collected.