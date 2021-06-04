This is where you can grab and ice-cream in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Met Office experts are predicting temperatures could reach the high teens this weekend (Saturday, June 5 & Sunday, June 6).

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:55 am

And while it might not be quite as warm as this week's mini-heatwave, it's still perfect weather for an ice cream.

This is where you can grab and ice-cream in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble:

1. Bonds

Bonds / Bonds Ln, Elswick, Preston PR4 3ZE / Open 10.30am to 5pm daily

2. Francos

Francos / 85-87 Leyland Ln, Leyland PR25 1XB / Open from noon every day

3. Frederick's

Frederick's / Bolton Road Dairies, Heath Charnock. PR7 4AL / Open 9am to 10pm daily

4. Mr Scoopz

Mr Scoopz / 180 Ribbleton Ave, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6QN / Open from 2pm each day

