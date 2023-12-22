News you can trust since 1886
House prices increased slightly by 0.4%, in Preston in October, new figures show

House prices increased by 0.4% in Preston in October, new figures show.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:31 GMT
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.6% over the last year.

The average Preston house price in October was £165,554, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Preston was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Preston rose by £4,200 – putting the area eighth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

House prices increased by 0.4% in Preston in October (Credit: PA)House prices increased by 0.4% in Preston in October (Credit: PA)
The highest annual growth in the region was in St Helens, where property prices increased on average by 5.5%, to £185,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Tameside lost 4.6% of their value, giving an average price of £204,000.

South Ribble

The average South Ribble house price in October was £214,554 – a 0.3% increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and South Ribble was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Ribble fell by £3,100 – putting the area 27th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Chorley

The average Chorley house price in October was £226,751 – a 2.1% decrease on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Chorley was lower than the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Chorley fell by £5,400 – putting the area 30th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Preston spent an average of £135,400 on their property – £2,700 more than a year ago, and £27,800 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £192,700 on average in October – 42.3% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Preston in October – they increased 1.1%, to £316,260 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6.2%.

Among other types of property:

How do property prices in Preston compare?

Buyers paid 23.3% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in October for a property in Preston. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 2.3 times the price as in Preston. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

