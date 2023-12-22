House prices increased by 0.4% in Preston in October, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.6% over the last year.

The average Preston house price in October was £165,554, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% increase on September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Preston was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Preston rose by £4,200 – putting the area eighth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

House prices increased by 0.4% in Preston in October (Credit: PA)

The highest annual growth in the region was in St Helens, where property prices increased on average by 5.5%, to £185,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Tameside lost 4.6% of their value, giving an average price of £204,000.

South Ribble

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average South Ribble house price in October was £214,554 – a 0.3% increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and South Ribble was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Ribble fell by £3,100 – putting the area 27th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Chorley

The average Chorley house price in October was £226,751 – a 2.1% decrease on September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Chorley was lower than the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Chorley fell by £5,400 – putting the area 30th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Preston spent an average of £135,400 on their property – £2,700 more than a year ago, and £27,800 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £192,700 on average in October – 42.3% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Preston in October – they increased 1.1%, to £316,260 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6.2%.

Among other types of property:

How do property prices in Preston compare?

Buyers paid 23.3% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in October for a property in Preston. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 2.3 times the price as in Preston. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.