The discount retailer has moved into the giant unit formerly home to Fusion Trampoline Park, which closed last August.

Work has been ongoing at the new store since November and the unit has undergone a major refurbishment.

This week, the Home Bargains sign was erected above the entrance as work approaches completion.

Home Bargains has confirmed the new store will officially open on Saturday, March 18.

It will be Preston’s fourth Home Bargains – joining two smaller stores – a small city centre branch opposite the Harris Museum in Market Place and another off Deepdale Road.

The retailer also opened two new superstores in November – at Capitol Centre Retail Park in Walton-le-Dale, just 1.5 miles away, and Alliance Retail Park off the A6 in Chorley.

