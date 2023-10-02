News you can trust since 1886
Home Bargains closes Quality Save store in Chorley

Discount retailer Quality Save will close its Chorley store this week.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:08 BST
The retailer will permanently close its store in Chapel Street in the town centre on Friday, October 6.

The discount chain was sold to TJ Morris Ltd – owner of Home Bargains – in January, with Quality Save’s 21 stores in the north of England becoming part of Home Bargains’ estate.

It means all Quality save stores will rebrand as Home Bargains except Chorley and Darwen, which are closing down, along with its stores in Stalybridge and Atherton in Greater Manchester.

Quality Save in Chapel Street, Chorley will close permanently on Friday, October 6. (Picture by Paul Woody)Quality Save in Chapel Street, Chorley will close permanently on Friday, October 6. (Picture by Paul Woody)
Quality Save in Chapel Street, Chorley will close permanently on Friday, October 6. (Picture by Paul Woody)
All staff at the Chorley branch will be transferred to the new Home Bargains superstore which opened last November at Alliance Retail Park in Water Street.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We are closing the Quality Save store and believe our Home Bargains store will provide Chorley with a great range at great prices.

"All Quality Save team members have been offered a role in Home Bargains and we look forward to welcoming them into the team.”

Shoppers sometimes confuse the two retailers who already share similar blue-and-red branding after Quality Save struck a deal to make Home Bargains its exclusive supplier back in the mid-1990s.

Some Quality Save stores also carry Home Bargains’ slogan, boasting ‘top brands – bottom prices’, but the two retailers remained separate businesses until Home Bargains acquired Quality Save earlier this year.

