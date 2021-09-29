Home Bargains: A sneak peek behind the scenes as the store prepares to open in Leyland

A new Home Bargains store is set to open in Leyland this Saturday (October 2), after a £1 million investment.
The store on Towngate, will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday October 2, and will create 65 new jobs in the local community.
As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, the store will employ 68 team members in total
Some staff and management will be transferring from other local stores
Jordan Gillman, the new Leyland store manager, said: “I joined the Home Bargains team as a store manager almost two years ago after a successful career with Quality Save."