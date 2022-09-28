The 18th century Dog Music and Sports Bar in Wellgate, Clitheroe will change back to the Dog and Partridge as part of a major refurbishment.A planning application has been submitted to Ribble Valley Council asking for permission to make alterations to the venue, both inside and out.Inside the pub the plans include a new glazed lobby, a replacement bar servery, fixed furniture and new TVs.Outside the owners plan a pergola shelter, replacement porch, festoon lighting, external television and replacement signage.A report to the council says: "The proposals include the rebranding of this public house back to its former name of the Dog and Partridge public house."As with all commercial hospitality and leisure facilities such as this, the applicant needs to continually refresh and enhance its customer offer and attraction at this public house, in order to remain commercially viable.