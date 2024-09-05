AI thinks we could we see the return of some beloved high street brands 🤔

2024 has seen several major high street brands fall into administration

But despite widespread closures, some long-dormant brands have made unexpected returns

Which defunct brands could potentially make a comeback in the near future?

Using market trends and consumer habits, ChatGPT provides predictions on possible returning brands

The high street has faced a turbulent 2024, with major brands such as CTD Tiles, The Floor Room, Ted Baker, and Carpetright all entering administration.

Amidst the wave of store closures, it's easy to overlook the unexpected comebacks of long-dormant brands that have reappeared on our high streets in recent years.

But which once beloved name might be the next to reappear in our town centres?

Could we see a return from the pick ‘n’ mix king that was Woolworths? Could Blockbuster really make a comeback in a world dominated by streaming and digital media?

I’m no retail expert, but surely a supercomputer AI, with its infinite wisdom and hive-mind knowledge, can sift through the data and give an educated prediction?

So that’s exactly what I put to ChatGPT, to get its take on which brands we might see climb from the pits of administration to make a heroic return to physical stores.

For transparency’s sake, this was the exact prompt that I fed into ChatGPT:

“2024 has been a tumultuous time for the high street, with high profile brands like CTD Tiles, The Floor Room, Ted Baker, and Carpetright all falling into administration.

“In the face of so many store closures, it can be easy to forget the surprising stories of long dormant brands that have made returns to our high streets in recent years.

“Using your knowledge of market and business trends, and consumer needs, fashions and habits, give a list of 10 defunct high street brands that you predict are most likely to make a comeback within the next year or so.”

Here’s what the ‘supercomputer’ had to say...

Woolworths

“Woolworths was a staple for families seeking a variety of affordable goods, from sweets to school supplies. Nostalgia, combined with its affordable product range, could appeal in the current cost-of-living crisis.

“It could also make a strong hybrid presence online with pop-up stores for seasonal sales (e.g., Christmas toys, back-to-school products).”

BHS (British Home Stores)

“BHS was once a key player in affordable homeware, clothing and lighting.

“As home décor remains a priority for many consumers, especially with a growing DIY market, a streamlined, lifestyle-focused BHS could find success.

“A digital-first approach with curated physical stores could reinvigorate the brand.”

Maplin

“The resurgence of interest in tech, gaming, and smart home gadgets has left a gap for a specialist retailer like Maplin.

“With a shift towards sustainability, Maplin could focus on energy-saving gadgets, smart tech and support services for consumers seeking quality tech advice.”

C&A

“C&A is still active in many European markets but left the UK in 2001.

“With sustainability a growing concern for UK shoppers, C&A’s affordable, quality fashion - especially with its new sustainability focus in Europe - could resonate with modern consumers.”

Comet

“As people continue to invest in home electronics and energy-efficient appliances, Comet’s positioning as a retailer of affordable and reliable electronics could draw customers.

“There’s also an increasing need for accessible consumer advice and in-store experiences for purchasing large home appliances.”

Blockbuster

“Though streaming dominates, nostalgia for physical media remains, especially among collectors and fans of retro entertainment.

“Blockbuster could return as a niche player focusing on vinyl records, classic video games and curated streaming bundles, possibly with events or pop-up shops for film buffs.”

Barratts Shoes

“As a footwear brand known for affordable, stylish shoes, Barratts Shoes could take advantage of rising consumer interest in comfortable yet trendy footwear.

“Collaborating with designers or influencers could help Barratts return as a digitally driven brand offering exclusive collections.”

Toys "R" Us

“Toys ‘R’ Us has already made a limited comeback in the UK via online partnerships, but a full return could be possible, especially in the holiday season or with experiential stores.

“Parents often want in-store experiences for children, and the toy market could benefit from pop-up or flagship stores.”

[Editor’s note: ChatGPT may have picked up on the fact that Toys “R” Us is actually returning to some high streets, albeit inside existing WHSmith stores]

Mothercare

“Although Mothercare is now primarily an online brand in the UK, a physical presence, even in the form of concessions or smaller stores focused on experiences (e.g., baby classes, product demonstrations), could be lucrative.

“Baby products and maternity care remain strong, and trust in established brands is key for parents.”

Principles

“A former fashion chain that specialised in professional and sophisticated women’s clothing, Principles could capitalise on the growing need for smart-casual wear as many workers return to the office.

“An updated line focusing on sustainability and versatility could resonate with today's consumers, both online and in physical locations.”

We want to hear from you! Which defunct stores do you miss the most, and which ones do you think deserve a revival? Drop your predictions and memories in the comments section.