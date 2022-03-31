Business cards were swapped, numbers taken and ideas shared during the event, which was held at the Lime Bar and Lounge in Liverpool Road.
The event was so popular that organisers are planning a second event on Thursday, April 7, from 9.15am, again at the Lime Bar and Lounge.
Hosted by Jemma Lloyd of Vincents Solicitors, Michael Bailey of Michael Bailey Estate Agents and Carol Rialas from Lime Bar and Lounge, the meet-up drew people from a vast range of local businesses.
Following introductions from the hosts, who outlined the aims and ambitions for the group, each guest was invited to introduce themselves and their business.
The group’s aims are to strengthen and support local business; provide information on local issues and opportunities; build a positive network to create good in our community; instigate and promote local events and fundraising.
Emma Lloyd, head of Vincents’ Penwortham branch, with Michael Bailey of Michael Bailey Estate Agents and Carol Rialas at Lime Bar for the first Penwortham Business Group Network meeting
The Lime Bar and lounge owner Carol Rialas added: “It was fantastic to welcome so many familiar faces back to Lime, and to meet so many new people at the event. There was a lot of energy and positivity in the room and it feels like together we can be a real force for good in the town.”
A new Facebook Group for the network, which has also attracted almost 200 members in just over a week, will be used to share meeting dates and for members to link up between events.
Michael Bailey said feedback from the first event was overwhelmingly positive and that everyone seemed to have a good time.
He said: “Everyone appreciated the chance to meet up face-to-face again at last, and there is definitely demand for this sort of network in the town. It was good fun and people were asking for the date of next meeting to be brought forward from the end of April as was our original plan. We’re just making arrangements and will announce it as soon as possible.
"The Facebook page has also taken off and been really active with people using it to continue making their own connections, something which will hopefully prove genuinely beneficial for local businesses.”
