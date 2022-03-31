4. Penwortham Business Group

Michael Bailey said feedback from the first event was overwhelmingly positive and that everyone seemed to have a good time. He said: “Everyone appreciated the chance to meet up face-to-face again at last, and there is definitely demand for this sort of network in the town. It was good fun and people were asking for the date of next meeting to be brought forward from the end of April as was our original plan. We’re just making arrangements and will announce it as soon as possible. "The Facebook page has also taken off and been really active with people using it to continue making their own connections, something which will hopefully prove genuinely beneficial for local businesses.”

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography