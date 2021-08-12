Greggs reopens store at Deepdale Shopping Park in Preston as 12 new jobs created

Greggs has reopened its store at Deepdale Shopping Park in Preston, creating 12 new jobs for the area.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 3:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 3:36 pm

The shop - one of several that Greggs is reopening in 2021 - will stock freshly prepared favourites, including its popular Vegan Sausage Roll and the new Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt.

Freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.

Customers will also be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app, while delivery orders can be made via Just Eat.

Roisin Currie, Retail and People Director for Greggs, said: "Re-opening our Deepdale Shopping Park location has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with their favourite Greggs food."

The shop's opening hours are:

Monday - Saturday: 7am - 6pm

Greggs has reopened its store at Deepdale Shopping Park in Preston.

Sunday: 7am - 5pm

