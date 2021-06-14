Government must be clear about financial support and social distancing plans, say Lancs business chiefs

Social distancing is still in place

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was widely expected to announce a delay of up to four weeks for the removal of all restrictions at a press conference tonight (Monday June 14).

It will come as a bitter blow to many hospitality businesses, particularly nightclubs, who were hoping to reopen normally from next week.

Business groups including the North &Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, were awaiting further details today.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive, said: "The ability of businesses to bounce back from the devastation caused by Covid is a huge testament to their resilience.

"The financial support put in place by the government to help many through the last 12 months will have played a crucial role.

"However, the government must now clarify the future of safety measures, such as social distancing, and set out a clear package of support that would be available should further restrictions be imposed on businesses this year, or in the years to come."

Meanwhile the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed has said the expected delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions will be “another sharp blow” to freelancer-dominated industries such as events, the night-time economy and the creative sector.

Highlighting that these industries have already suffered significantly from the gaps in freelancer support, IPSE has called for the urgent creation of a “sectoral support and stimulus package” that filters down from hiring business to the freelancers and self-employed people in their supply chain.