Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

🎶✨ Here’s how to recreate the festival magic at home with budget-friendly tips

I recreate the Glastonbury Festival experience at home with the BBC's extensive coverage

It’s become something of a tradition that I partake in every year, regardless of how much of a ‘crowd’ shows up

Plan a schedule to catch favourite acts and discover new music from the comfort of your living room

Stock up on supermarket snacks and drinks instead of overpriced festival fare

Transform your home with lights and blankets for an authentic festival atmosphere

Enjoy even more music by blending televised performances with local gigs to support nearby talent

Glastonbury, the granddaddy of all music festivals, is a bucket list event for many.

But for some of us with more “underground” tastes, the eclectic line-up doesn't always quite hit the mark, the ticket prices are eye-watering, and the thought of spending several days in a muddy field is less than appealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That being said, there's always some new gems to be found on the line-up, and watching seasoned pros charm a festival crowd with the hits is always a vibe.

Thankfully, the BBC's extensive coverage of Glastonbury offers a fantastic alternative, allowing music fans to enjoy the festival's best moments without leaving the comfort of their homes (or emptying their wallets).

That’s why every year, I partake in my very own tradition of creating my own Glastonbury-at-Home experience.

Some years are more well attended than others, and some years the scope for an “all-out” experience is greater (such is the rental market), but it’s a yearly tradition that has followed me around for the better part of 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So here are my top tips for recreating the Glastonbury experience with creativity and a touch of DIY spirit, without breaking the bank.

(Photos: Getty Images/Alex Nelson) | Getty Images/Alex Nelson

Plan your itinerary with military precision

Whenever I do attend a festival in person, I spend a good few hours in the days leading up to the event trawling through the line-up for any bands or acts that prick my ears that I otherwise may have missed.

I then draft a comprehensive viewing schedule, taking into consideration overlapping set times, distances between stages and all important stops at the bar for refreshments.

Then, a piece of scrap paper becomes a holy grail of festival information as I hastily scrawl all the details onto it, the once crisp sheet becoming a battered, well-worn crumple of timings as the weekend progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You should do the same for Glasto-at-Home - the BBC’s coverage includes multiple channels and online streams, so take the time to look through the line-up and create your own schedule.

Map out your must-see acts, and be sure to leave room for some surprises. The joy of Glastonbury is discovering new gems, so make sure to check out some artists you've never heard of before.

Make sure to factor in time for essential breaks - like running to the fridge for another beer or making a quick snack. Print out your schedule and stick it on the fridge for that authentic festival-goer feeling.

And don't forget the downtime between sets. Create a killer playlist featuring artists from the lineup, as well as some throwback festival anthems - that way, the music won’t stop when the cameras do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And remember, you can always rewatch performances you missed online – no clashes, no problem!

Stock up on festival essentials

No festival experience is complete without a drink in hand and some indulgent street food, but you don’t need to splurge on overpriced festival food and drinks.

Instead, hit up your local supermarket and stock up on your favourite festival snacks and beverages - infinitely cheaper than festival prices.

The great thing is you can have exactly what you like, so stock up on your favourite beers, ciders or whatever your preferred festival tipple is, and prepare a variety of easy-to-make festival foods like burgers, hot dogs, nachos and falafel wraps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t forget the bottled water to stay hydrated - or drink straight from the tap for a cheaper yet more authentic festival experience.

Invite a crowd

Festivals are all about the shared experience, so invite some friends over to join in the fun.

Those who are so inclined (so not this writer), can even dress up in their best festival gear – think boho chic, tie-dye shirts or even that ridiculous flower crown you haven’t worn since your last summer holiday.

Consider also indulging in a spot of light interior redesign for that authentic, albeit much cleaner, festival feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transforming your living space into a festival ground is easier than you think. Fairy lights are your best friend here - they’re cheap and instantly add a festival vibe. Push the furniture to the sides of the room, lay down some blankets, and you’ve got an indoor picnic setup.

If you have a garden, set up your TV or projector outside, grab some blankets and pillows, light a fire, and you’ve got yourself an outdoor stage! A makeshift VIP area (read: bean bag chairs) can elevate the experience even further.

If you're feeling particularly adventurous (and your carpet can handle it), lay down some artificial grass or turf to mimic that quintessential festival feel underfoot. Hear me out on this one: while this isn’t something I’ve done myself, I have seen it happen in a pub, and in all honesty, it was a game changer.

Crank up the volume

A great sound system is key to replicating the festival experience, and if you have a decent set of speakers, now's the time to use them. Otherwise, borrow from a friend or invest in a budget-friendly option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play the coverage through your TV or stream performances on a laptop connected to your speakers. And remember, volume is your friend – festivals are loud, and your living room should be no exception.

Neighbourly relations be damned.

Leave the house

This might seem counter-intuitive, but stick with me on this one - don’t overlook the vibrant local music scene right in your own backyard.

Look up local event listings or follow social media pages of nearby venues to see what gigs are happening over the weekend, and this way you can create a hybrid festival experience by interspersing televised Glastonbury performances with live gigs.

Plus, you’ll be supporting local talent, which is always a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Glasto die-hards

Now, my Glasto-at-Home experiences have never quite reached for authenticity this much, but here are a few more “out there” tips if you really want to go the whole hog.

Pitch a couple of tents indoors, and encourage your guests to bring sleeping bags. On first thought, this sounds mad, but it can recreate the camping experience without the inconvenience of actual camping, and gives people a place to crash if they have one too many festival drinks.

And recreate the festival's infamous mud pits by strategically dumping buckets of dirt and water in your garden - dive in for that 'muddy boots' feeling without the risk of trench foot.