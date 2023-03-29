Outline plans have been submitted to South Ribble Council for a tourist development on land in Back Lane, Longton.

And the site could have an amenity building to be used by the local community for educational workshops, fitness classes or business start-ups. The owners of the land say the scheme, if approved by the planning chiefs, would bring investment into the village and create jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement lodged with the council this week says: "Tourism has become a fundamental contributing factor to rural communities and by offering small scale camping pods or cabins will bring inward investment into the area creating jobs and securing existing jobs in spin off industries.

Back Lane in Longton where a glamping site is planned.

"The administration or amenity building will have a dual purpose one that local people, clubs and businesses can use and a structure that events can be held. The benefit of this site is its close proximity to the village and demonstrates sustainable development."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site, between Back Lane and Longton Brook, currently has a silted-up drainage pond which the developers say will be expanded to form an attractive lake.

Timber pods, lodges or yerts will be built to accommodate visitors. The buildings will be solar-powered and clad in sweet chestnut wood cladding. Each will have a "living roof" planted with perennials, ornamental grasses and drought-resistant plants which will "create a habitat for local wildlife, improving air quality and adding aesthetic value." The roof will also moderate the temperature of the structures the help keep them cool in summer.

A plan of the proposed tourist site on the edge of Longton (Image: David Liversidge).

"The site will be sustainable development with a footpath running along the side and has immediate access to public footpath that brings you out near the Golden Ball Public House and the various other restaurants, shops and facilities in Longton," says the planning report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The land to the north of the site will be entered into a bio diversity net gain agreement. The proposed scheme will promote and support the council’s strategy to promote walking and cycling.

"A high quality environment, accessible countryside, water areas, green space, good leisure and cultural facilities will continue to be important factors in attracting new investment and enhancing the quality of life for existing and future communities in South Ribble.

"Amenity area(s) serve as the heart of their communities. As such, these recreation areas should be a high priority for the council. The importance of parks and recreation goes beyond adding green space to beautify the community. Residents, kids and the local government all benefit from having a nearby park or play space.

Typical glamping pods in use at sites across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposal also proposes to landscape and create a park or amenity area encompassing the north of the site maintaining the need for open space and also a direct benefit to the residents and wider local community.

"Outdoor areas are beneficial to humans for many reasons, and they are also beneficial to native plants and wildlife habitats, especially near or in urban areas like cities, towns or villages. This proposal will make the area more inviting and safer for local people to enjoy.