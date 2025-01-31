Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Garstang has been told it is getting a new banking hub - in the same week it emerged it is to lose its branch of the NatWest.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub will be part of a growing network of facilities nationwide designed to plug the gap left by the banking industry’s collective shift away from brick-and-mortar buildings in favour of online transactions. It will provide a range of services to customers - no matter who they actually bank with.

An opening date for the hub has not yet been confirmed and a search for suitable premises is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town’s NatWest outlet will close on 26th June - one of 53 of the bank's branches to bite the dust in the latest round of closures.

Garstang is to get a banking hub, like this one in Barnoldswick

Bank hubs are intended to cater for those people and businesses who either need or prefer to deal in cash, as well as to maintain bank access for elderly and disabled residents who might find it difficult or undesirable to make the switch to digital banking.

Once opened, the Garstang hub will offer a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to ‘community bankers’ from their own bank about more complicated issues that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Roberts, deputy CEO of LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, said: “We’re pleased to recommend the new hub in Garstang. Cash remains vital to many people and businesses.

“Not everyone can access digital services, so banking hubs help people who need to access cash or prefer to do their banking face-to-face.”

Last year, Lancashire county councillors called for a more rapid rollout of banking hubs, with only two so far being open in the area – in Barnoldswick and Great Harwood – out of the more than 100 operating across the country. However, seven others have been recommended for Lancashire – in Bacup, Darwen, Fleetwood, Kirkham, Morecambe and Nelson.