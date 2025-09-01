Garstang gets new banking hub after its last local bank branch closed
The facility will operate five days a week from its base at 96, High Street, in the town centre.
Customers of all major banks can visit any weekday between 9am-5pm to carry out regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.
The NatWest in Garstang closed earlier this year.
The hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues on the day their bank visits the site. The schedule for that service is currently:
Monday: Barclays
Tuesday: No community banker available
Wednesday: Santander
Thursday: NatWest
Friday (from 17th October): Lloyds
There are now seven hubs open across Lancashire with three more planned for Morecambe, Nelson and St Anne’s on the Sea.
Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect access to cash across the UK, said: “I’m happy to announce the opening of our Garstang hub, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses across the community.
“Customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions, and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a community banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the hub.”