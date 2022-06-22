Lil Beatz was set up by z, founded by professional dancer Vicci Small and entrepreneur Adam Blakey in November 2018 to teach two to six-year-olds the urban dance and hip hop moves popular on the streets.

The team create their own age-appropriate RnB and Hip Hop urban dance music for the youngsters to practice to and even have a line in dance-related clothing.

They opened their first franchise in Greater Manchester soon after the Fylde coast classes started in 2018 and now have nearly 30 open around the UK from Inverness down to Exeter.

Vicci Small and Adam Blakey's Lil Beatz has seen its first franchises open overseas

But now their brand has caught the eye in Europe and the USA, with franchises teaching the couple’s special dance syllabus and using the specially composed music which features a wide cultrual mix from bhangra to dance hall reggae.

Vicci said: “It is just amazing to see all our hard work pay off. But most importantly to see the benefits for others to open up their very own business and have the support of our team to help them on their way to build their very own empires .

“We are so grateful for this opportunity and we now have over 2,000 students from the ages of 1+ dancing to our Lil Beatz Street dance syllabus in the UK alone.

Lil Beatz offers urban dance classes for pre-schoolers plus its own range of clothing

"Our aim is to spread the Lil Beatz word around the world and in the past two months our Lil dream has started to come true as we opened our classes in Ireland and then in Spain.

"We are officially overseas but even more exciting for us, the Lil Beatz syllabus is now being taught in America from New York to Nevada and we have now landed on the other side of the world in Australia.

“Lil Beatz is a urban dance syllabus designed especially for pre-schoolers. They will be learning the foundation moves of Street dance from Hip Hop to Break dance plus learning about all the wonderful cultures along the way. Our syllabus is fun and fresh to ensure Lil ones and their families enjoy themselves in class.”