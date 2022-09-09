The St Anne’s fashion destination, Cube Clothing marked its 20th anniversary with a party for staff and customers.

Founded by Emma and Danny Shiers, Cube Clothing first opened its doors on a warm Saturday in August 2002, the couple having completely refurbished their premises on Park Road.

In January 2001 it comprised three empty, unused retail units in St Annes square which were in serious need of attention.

Cube Clothing's Emma and Danny Shiers who celebrated 20 years on the high street in St Annes

One shop was previously known as Nuttall’s Jackets. Danny and Emma purchased the building from a member of the original Nuttall family and ploughed half a million pounds into the store and bought out existing business Franklyn’s Menswear.

The two, at the time recently married, set off on a journey which has now lasted 20 years.

The rag trade was in their blood, with Danny’s grandparents working as a seamstress and tailor and Emma working in the sector since the age of 16.

Cube Clothing of Park Road in St Annes is marking 20 years in business

The family business started life with no support from outside investors.

The Team Cube pulled out all the stops to celebrate by turning their store into a nightclub with a DJ on the roof, outside dancefloor and Club Tropicana Bar!

Those in attendance included some of their oldest regular customers, family, friends, and business partners.

Owners Danny and Emma, while raising a glass, recalled at the beginning they were once told by a bank manager, ‘It will never work in St Anne’s. You will never be able to buy this building with a clothing business.’ -

How the Cube Clothing buildings looked before the Shiers family took over and transformed them into Cube Clothing

Danny said: “But look, we’ve made it, and it’s all down to the people attending today who have continued to shop, work and support us over the past 20 years.

"Hard work pays off and the high street is alive and kicking. Cheers to the next 20 years.”

When questioned, Danny said the secret to 20 years of business was excellent customer service.

He said: “One thing that has always remained with me since day one, is we become friends with our customers. Our team understand the needs of the people of the Fylde Coast and our customers return again and again.”