From Empire State Building to Blackpool Tower: How plans for Preston's tallest building compare to other towering structures
Plans for a colossal 30-storey hotel and apartment tower in Preston have set tongues wagging in the city.
If finalised, the project to replace the old Foresters Hall student block in Great George Street would be the tallest building in Lancashire at some 100 metres high.
Developers Providence Gate are sounding out Preston Council about the idea before deciding whether to submit a full planning application.
The tower would include a 172-room luxury hotel on the lower nine floors, with 194 apartments on floors 10 to 29.
To give it some context, we've taken a look at how it would compare to some other towering buildings.
Okay, we're not quite in this league, with the iconic New York skyscraper nearly four-times taller than those planned for Foresters Hall. It gives us a starting point though...
Blackpool Tower - 158 metres
Closer to home, the new Preston plan would be two-thirds the height of Blackpool Tower, so we're talking a really significant structure when you compare it to this iconic Lancashire landmark.
Foresters Hall - 100 metres
If we're ranking by height on our list this is where the proposed development would slot in. As well as the hotel and apartments, crowning things off would be a rooftop restaurant/bar and roof garden. The plan would be to demolish the historic Foresters Hall, which is currently a 27-bed student block. The building was constructed in 1878 and after the Second World War became a nightclub with a variety of names including Samantha's, The Flamingo and The Cherry Tree.
St Walburge's Church spire - 94 metres
What everyone considers as the 'high point' of our city as things stand. It would be a close run thing but the proposals would see the new building stretch above the spire which is the tallest on a parish church in the UK.
Big One rollercoaster - 65 metres
Back over in Blackpool, another part of the resort's visible skyline. 'The Big One' was the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1994, reaching heights of 235ft.
Bhailock Court - 52 metres
Sitting near to the bus station this will be an imposing structure but at 'just' 52 metres would be half the size of the transformation of Foresters Hall. Work started in May on the 16-storey development that will include 200 flats. Bhailok Court, which will have two towers - one of 14 storeys and the other 16 storeys - will replace the former employment exchange which has already been demolished.
