The Wesham store at Mill Farm on Coronation Way will re-open to customers on Thursday, February 16 at 8am.

Here’s all you need to know:

£600m investment

Aldi at Wesham which has undergone a makeover

The transformation of the Wesham retail space is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores following feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

It will mean increased space dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section.

Fresh bread and cakes have also been moved to the last aisle, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 31 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Specialbuys on offer

Wesham customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of products for Aldi’s Big Pet Event, such as comfy beds (from £12.99), a dog grooming kit (£19.99) and car seat covers (£12.99).

‘We can’t wait to welcome customers back’

Aldi store manager Damien Hardman said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.”

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

Opening times

