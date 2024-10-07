Free parking coming to Preston city centre this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Free parking will be on offer in several parts of Preston city centre in the run-up to Christmas, the Lancashire Post can reveal.

Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council have once again agreed to waive the usual fees on several of their off-street car parks in order to make the city’s shopping streets a more tempting destination during December. The move is in response to a request from Preston’s Business Improvement District (BID).

The city authority’s Penny Street and Trinity Square/Market Street West pay and display car parks - both north of Ringway - and the Arthur Street pay and display facility, operated by the county council, will be free of charge at various times throughout the peak shopping season.

The Arthur Street car park, behind County Hall, is one of three pay and display sites in Preston that will be free on several occasions ahead of Christmas | Google

There will be no need to pay to use the Arthur Street car park - at the back of County Hall - after 3pm on weekdays from Monday 2nd to Monday 23rd December, while it will be free all day on several Sundays - 24th November and 8th and 15th December. It will also be free up until 5pm on Christmas Eve.

A similar schedule will apply to the Penny Street and Trinity Square sites, except they will also be free on Sunday 22nd December and from 1pm on Monday 23rd December.

The Trinity Square car park, on Market Street West, is another where free spaces will be on offer at certain times | Google

To tempt people into the city to enjoy the Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday 23rd November, there will be no charge on the Arthur Street car park after midday that day, nor after 1pm at Penny Street or Trinity Square.

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) is also making its city centre car parks freely available on several occasions - from 3pm between Monday 16th and Friday 20th December, all day on Monday 23rd December and until 5pm on Christmas Eve. They will also be free on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November and Sunday 8th and Sunday 15th December.

None of the other council-operated or privately-run car parks in the city - nor the county council's on-street pay and display facilities - are taking part in the initiative and the usual charges will apply at all those locations.

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston BID, said:“We’re grateful to the city council, Lancashire County Council and UCLan for supporting our request for a complimentary parking offer this December in Preston.

“Christmas is a key trading period for retail and hospitality businesses. The city’s provision of free parking is generally well utilised - and we hope that people will take advantage of the offer, once again, and support high street businesses throughout December.

“There’s also free parking on the afternoon of the Christmas lights switch-on - on 23rd November - so we’d encourage people to come to town earlier, enjoy some Christmas shopping and have a bite to eat,” he added.

A report outlining the city council's decision to relax the charges on its Penny Street and Trinity Square car parks suggests that the offer on the latter facility may help businesses on nearby Friargate North to “re-establish custom” following the disruption caused by the pedestrianisation and highway improvements that have taken place in that area in recent years.

It is expected the free parking periods will cost the city authority around £3,300 in lost income, as the car parks involved are “quieter” than the others in the council’s control.

The report notes that previous free parking offers have proved “popular with both customers and retailers alike” and are part of a package of measures to “stimulate demand for local businesses”, given the ongoing pressure on household budgets and the alternative shopping experiences available out-of-town and online.

FREE PARKING TIMES IN FULL

Arthur Street Car Park (Lancashire County Council)

(from date/time shown until 00:00 the same day)

Saturday 23rd November (Christmas lights switch-on) - free from 12noon

Sunday 24th November - free all day

Monday 2nd December - free from 3.00pm

Tuesday 3rd December - free from 3.00pm

Wednesday 4th December - free from 3.00pm

Thursday 5th December - free from 3.00pm

Friday 6th December - free from 3.00pm

Sunday 8th December - free all day

Monday 9th December - free from 3.00pm

Tuesday 10th December - free from 3.00pm

Wednesday 11th December - free from 3.00pm

Thursday 12th December - free from 3.00pm

Friday 13th December - free from 3.00pm

Sunday 15th December - free all day

Monday 16th December - free from 3.00pm

Tuesday 17th December - free from 3.00pm

Wednesday 18th December - free from 3.00pm

Thursday 19th December - free from 3.00pm

Friday 20th December - free from 3.00pm

Monday 23rd December - free from 3.00pm

Tuesday 24th December - free until 5.00pm

Penny Street Car Park and Trinity Square Car Park (Preston City Council)

(from date/time shown until 00:00 the same day)

Saturday 23rd November (Christmas lights switch-on) - free from 1.00pm

Sunday 24th November - free all day

Monday 2nd December - free from 3.00pm

Tuesday 3rd December - free from 3.00pm

Wednesday 4th December - free from 3.00pm

Thursday 5th December - free from 3.00pm

Friday 6th December - free from 3.00pm

Sunday 8th December - free all day

Monday 9th December - free from 3.00pm

Tuesday 10th December - free from 3.00pm

Wednesday 11th December - free from 3.00pm

Thursday 12th December - free from 3.00pm

Friday 13th December - free from 3.00pm

Sunday 15th December - free all day

Monday 16th December - free from 3.00pm

Tuesday 17th December - free from 3.00pm

Wednesday 18th December - free from 3.00pm

Thursday 19th December - free from 3.00pm

Friday 20th December - free from 3.00pm

Sunday 22nd December - free all day

Monday 23rd December - free from 1.00pm

Tuesday 24th December - free all day

All UCLan city centre car parks

(from date/time shown until 00:00 same day)

Saturday 23rd November (Christmas lights switch-on) - free from 12noon

Sunday 24th November - free all day

Sunday 8th December - free all day

Sunday 15th December - free all day

Monday 16th December - free from 3.00pm

Tuesday 17th December - free from 3.00pm

Wednesday 18th December - free from 3.00pm

Thursday 19th December - free from 3.00pm

Friday 20th December - free from 3.00pm

Monday 23rd December - free all day

Tuesday 24th December - free until 5.00pm