Food hygiene ratings Chorley: The one and two star restaurants, cafés, pubs, takeaways and sandwich shops inspected in 2022
Three Chorley eateries were handed a one star rating following assessments by food safety officers this year, while a further four received a score of two-out-of-five.
A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, while a two star rating means “some improvement is necessary”.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
These are the restaurants, cafés, pubs, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded one star during 2022 (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on December 12, 2022):