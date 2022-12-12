News you can trust since 1886
Food hygiene ratings Chorley: The one and two star restaurants, cafés, pubs, takeaways and sandwich shops inspected in 2022

Three Chorley eateries were handed a one star rating following assessments by food safety officers this year, while a further four received a score of two-out-of-five.

By Colin Ainscough
2 hours ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 10:55am

A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, while a two star rating means “some improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, pubs, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded one star during 2022 (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on December 12, 2022):

2. Chorley Masala

Chorley Masala / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 236 Pall Mall / Chorley / PR7 2LH / Rated 1 star / Inspected April 21, 2022

3. Tasty Bites

Tasty Bites / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 106 Pall Mall / Chorley / PR7 2LB / Rated 1 star / Inspected April 5, 2022

4. The Lock And Quay

The Lock And Quay / Pub/bar/nightclub / 1 Botany Bay / Chorley / PR6 9AE / Rated 1 star / Inspected August 1, 2022

