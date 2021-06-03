Food hall plan for Preston's Deepdale Shopping Park

The former Frankie & Benny's

Gourmet 4 plans to take over the empty unit and has applied for permission to Preston City Council for six illuminated fascia signs.

The agent is Urban Edge Architecture of Stamford on behalf of Percivale Ltd.

The application for the Blackpool Road site is yet to be considered by Preston councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gourmet 4

Documents submitted with the application show signage for Pizzaro, Smokey Joe’s , Fat Burgers and Saucy Chicks.

Gourmet 4 describes itself as a food marketplace “with quality, choice and speed at its core”.

The ambitious and expanding company says on its website: “With our extensive research, it became clear that the traditional food industry was not meeting the expectation of Millennial and younger customers.

“The growth of online delivery organisations like Deliveroo and UberEats has radically changed the expectations of customers.

“Therefore our mission is to get these customers back into restaurants, by housing multiple, new, current food brands into one building like a food hall.”

Gourmet 4 already has a number of sites in cities and towns like Birmingham, London, Crewe, and Newport, with a number of others “opening soon”.

The company adds: “Gourmet 4 transforms outdated restaurants into vibrant marketplaces, where multiple brands offer a variety of different cuisines.

“In these spaces, quality choice and speed are paramount.”

***Thankyou for reading.