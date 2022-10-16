We sent reporter Hannah Bridgeman down to the sample the menu and report back to readers. Her order included the ‘Little Bacon Cheeseburger’ (£7.35), and ‘Little Cajun Fries’ (£3.15) with a refillable drink (£3.75), and a Five Guys Shake Oreo Cookie flavoured (£5.25). The total stacked up up to £19.50 – not unsubstantial but, reported Hannah, well worth it.

You can read Hannah’s review here – but did readers agree with her verdict? Here’s what they had to say.

Heather Ingham

The first Five Guys in Lancashire opens at Preston's Deepdale Retail Park

"Went Sunday crazy busy burgers over cooked and chips pale limp and cold not half as good as the one in Trafford centre. Know it’s early days but they need to up their game as not the cheapest of meals.”

Ben Higham

“Better food for cheaper at many of the other locally owned Preston businesses."

Nicola Louise Brindle

Five Guys is famed for the size of its burgers

“Over £18 for one meal that's ridiculous.”

Tony Cookson

"I paid £18 for the bacon double cheese burger with most toppings, a small frie and a milkshake with lots of toppings and was really full and didn't feel sick after it as it was fresh. I still use the the other burger bars in Preston still.”

Anthony Capps

Readers gave a mixed reaction to the new Five Guys in Preston

"Expensive but very filling. Not something you can have for dinner everyday because you’d be broke but good to have as a treat.”

Christopher Smith

“There’s a Five Guys in Preston. Get in my face!”

John Norris

"Sooner have Five Pies.”

Gavin Blair

"Love 5 guys burgers and cajun fries.”

Chris Kent

"Your reviewer should try Seitan Hustle. Cruelty free, zero cholesterol and amazing flavours! Plus it's not a chain, so you're supporting an independent Lancashire business.”

William Kilpatrick

“Went once to see what the fuss was about, average at best at that price."

Paul Atkinson

"£20 for a burger meal and a milkshake, probably a tad expensive especially for a family of 4, it does look good though so will give it a try.”

Sylvia Butterfield