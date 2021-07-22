Financial advice firm hails opening of its Preston office in Fulwood

The second Tenet&You branch to open in the UK, the new hub will see Tenet&You add £80m of assets under management to its network.

The newly developed offices on Garstang Road, Preston in a new build close to the Black Bull pub, will bolster the company’s presence in the North West, it said, and create three new jobs in the area.

Peter Pearson, Tenet&You financial adviser and former director of Elementum said: “We were proud to become part of Tenet&You back in 2019, and are delighted to be the North West hub for Tenet&You, while being able to successfully build on the work achieved in the past and the service we provide to the surrounding areas today.”

The Tenet&You team in the new office in Fulwood, Preston

The Preston hub’s financial advisers have been in the area since 2008, with more than 65 combined years’ experience in pensions, inheritance tax planning, mortgages, investments and savings.

Mark Scanlon, chief executive at Tenet said: “Preston is a vibrant hub with a dedicated team of highly qualified advisers and administrators that are truly passionate about delivering tailored services to clients under our Tenet&You name.

"Our aim is to ensure that existing and new clients have a sound financial plan in place, to give them financial peace of mind.

“We have a concise understanding of the team at Preston, their values and approach, as well as the profile of their clients; allowing them to continue to provide expert guidance to individuals and families within the Preston area.

Inside the new Fulwood office of Tenet&You