Just two years ago, Penwortham pair Ellis McKeown, 28, and Liam Stemson, 27, launched a craft distillery from an outbuilding at their Kingsfold home in Fairham Avenue.

Fairham Gin has since gone on to win a number of prestigious awards, including a highly-coveted three-star award at the 2022 Great Taste Awards – one of the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

They have since moved production of their small batch craft gin to a unit in Leyland that houses their 60 litre copper pot – but Ellis and Liam are returning to their hometown to open their first bar and shop in Penwortham’s Liverpool Road.

Penwortham's Ellis McKeown and Liam Stemson launched Fairham Gin in 2021 and have since won a number of prestigious national and global awards

Their new home for Fairham Gin will open in the unit between 1260 Craft & Crust and fellow gin enthusiasts Gin Jar Ale, opposite the Tesco superstore.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed but Ellis and Liam say they have exciting plans for their new venture in Liverpool Road, which has seen its bar, restaurant and cafe scene flourish in recent years.

“We are VERY excited to announce that we are the new a̶d̶d̶i̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ Edition to Liverpool Road in Penwortham, opening up our first shop and bar in our hometown!,” the pair announced on Facebook.

Penwortham's Ellis McKeown, 28, and Liam Stemson, 27 - who launched the award-winning Fairham Gin in 2021 - are opening a new shop and bar in Liverpool Road

“What a whirlwind start it has been to 2023, this move has come a little earlier than planned but it's the natural next step in our journey and an opportunity we definitely couldn't turn down.

“Opening in the coming months, this new premise will be the daily home to all things Fairham Gin, as well as housing a bar stocked with other carefully selected craft spirits where you can enjoy a full tasting experience along with other tipples to wet your whistle

“More details will be revealed over the coming weeks and we couldn't be more delighted, nervous and proud of this next step for Fairham Gin!”

Fairham Gin's new bar and shop will open in the unit between 1260 Craft & Crust and Gin Jar Ale in Liverpool Road, Penwortham

