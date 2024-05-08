Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move will see the popular attraction restored to all of its traditional days of operation - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 8am until 3pm - after the city’s retail routine was ripped apart at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Although the Wednesday and Saturday events were back in business beneath the historic market canopy by June of that year - later followed by the Monday service - a lack of demand from stallholders to resume trading on Fridays meant that it has not previously been viable to reinstate the day into the schedule.

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands that 12 traders will once again be plying their wares from this Friday (10th May) across around 20 tables - slightly more than the average pre-pandemic number of Friday retailers operating beneath the Victorian-era covering.

Friday trading returns to Preston's outdoor market this week

A range of books, flowers, plants, clothing and household goods are on sale most days at the outdoor market - with traders specialising in babywear, rugs and accessories also offering their products on Mondays, white goods and antiques added to the mix on Wednesdays and greeting cards and toys amongst the offer on Saturdays.

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston Business Improvement District, told the LDRS that the reintroduction of Friday trading demonstrated that the outdoor market remained a vibrant part of Preston’s retail offering.

“The market continues to be a popular place to visit - bringing back a Friday market clearly shows demand from the public and appetite from the traders.

“Most, if not all, of the market traders are small, family-run and independent businesses, who will undoubtedly benefit from an additional trading day,” Mark added.

There will be bustling beneath the market canopy on all of Prestons' traditional trading days once again.

Meanwhile, deputy Preston City Council leader Martyn Rawlinson, said the authority was “thrilled” to bring back a fourth day of outdoor market retailing.

“This has been possible due to the dedication of our fantastic market traders and the continued support of those who choose to shop local and support small independent businesses, all contributing to the growth and prosperity of our city.

“Friday trading on the outdoor market will add to the vibrancy of the area and will complement [the] Animate entertainment complex, which is due to open in early 2025, and the Amounderness House business hub to follow.”

Pete Burns, who has operated his The Book Stops Here stall at the outdoor market for 33 years, added that the return to four-day trading was “not just about the extra day of business”.