Every Wetherspoons pub in Preston, Chorley and Leyland ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

We all have our own favourite Wetherspoons pub for a cheap meal and a pint – how does your local compare to others?

Whetherspoons pubs come in all shapes and sizes – but we all know what the menu is serving up. Whether you’re looking for a full English breakfast, fish and chips, a mixed grill, or a drink at an affordable price, the pub giant is a popular choice for many.

The national pub company owns almost 900 venues across the UK and Ireland, including two in Preston, one in Chorley and one in Leyland.

The decision of where to go can be a difficult one to make, and for that reason we have ranked the pubs from best to worst rated, based on how Google users have reviewed each branch.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Spoons compare?

The Twelve Tellers, Preston The Twelve Tellers is an imposing grade II listed building facing the parish church in Church Street, Preston. The building stood empty for several years and was last occupied by TSB in the early 1990s. Until then, it had been occupied by Preston Savings Bank

The Leyland Lion, Leyland The Leyland Lion in Hough Lane, Leyland has a 4.1 star rating according to 1,798 Google reviews

The Leyland Lion, Leyland The Leyland Lion is open 8am to midnight, Sunday to Thursday and 8am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays

The Twelve Tellers, Preston The Twelve Tellers in Church Street, Preston has a 4.0 star rating according to 3,318 reviews on Google

