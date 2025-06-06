From secret millionaires to football club owners, here's how past jackpot winners spent it 💸

A single UK ticket-holder could win a record-breaking £208 million in EuroMillions tonight

The jackpot would surpass the current UK lottery record by over £12 million

The winner would be richer than stars like Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Adele

All 10 of the UK’s biggest-ever lottery wins have come from EuroMillions draws

Some winners chose to go public, while others stayed completely anonymous

A single lucky ticket could make someone in the UK the country’s biggest-ever lottery winner this Friday – and by a massive margin.

The EuroMillions jackpot has climbed to an estimated £208 million, which would top the current record by more than £12 million, according to National Lottery operator Allwyn.

If someone in the UK wins the lot, they’ll instantly leapfrog the likes of Ed Sheeran (£200m), Harry Styles (£175m), and Adele (£150m) in estimated wealth.

While we wait to see if a new name will top the rich list of UK jackpot legends, here’s a look at the 10 biggest lottery wins in UK history – and what some of those newly-minted millionaires did with their life-changing fortunes.

Winning the lottery

1. Anonymous – £195,707,000 (July 19, 2022)

This record-setting jackpot went to a UK player who opted to stay completely anonymous.

2. Joe and Jess Thwaite – £184,262,899.10 (May 10, 2022)

This Gloucester couple bought a Lucky Dip ticket that made them the UK’s biggest public winners at the time. Joe was a sales engineer; Jess ran a hair salon with her sister.

3. Anonymous – £177,033,699.20 (November 26, 2024)

This mystery winner was catapulted into the rich list above Dua Lipa and Michael Bublé — and kept it all under wraps.

4. Anonymous – £171,815,297.80 (September 23, 2022)

Another anonymous player claimed this huge haul – then promptly disappeared from public view.

5. Anonymous – £170,221,000 (October 8, 2019)

A winner matched all the numbers in a special "Must Be Won" draw and chose to remain out of the spotlight.

6. Colin and Chris Weir – £161,653,000 (July 12, 2011)

Scotland’s Colin and Chris Weir made history in 2011. Colin invested millions in Partick Thistle FC and set up a charitable trust. The couple divorced before his death in 2019.

7. Adrian and Gillian Bayford – £148,656,000 (August 10, 2012)

The Bayfords bought a sprawling estate with their winnings but later split. The estate was eventually sold in 2021.

8. Anonymous – £123,458,008 (June 11, 2019)

This Superdraw rollover win went unclaimed publicly – another case of winning big, but staying quiet.

9. Anonymous – £122,550,350 (April 2021)

After nine rollovers, this staggering prize was won by a UK ticket-holder who chose to remain anonymous.

10. Anonymous – £121,328,187 (April 2018)

Another Superdraw success story – and another secret millionaire.

