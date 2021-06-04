Euro 2020: These are the Preston, Chorley and South Ribble pubs where you'll be able to claim a free pint during the Euros

The free pint offer will be rolled-out on Friday, July 11, 2021, the first day of the Euro 2020 football tournament.

To claim the freebie, pug-goers will not need vouchers or downloads, but will instead be asked to say a specific phrase to bar staff.

These are the participating Greene King pubs, where you can book a table in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble:

1. Guild Guild / 99 Fylde Road, Preston. PR1 2XQ / 01772 252870

2. Hartwood Hall Hartwood Hall / Preston Road, Chorley. PR6 7AX / 01257 269966

3. Lane Ends Lane Ends / 442 Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble. PR2 1HX / 01772 733362

4. Lea Gate Lea Gate (Hungry Horse) / Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston. PR4 0XB / 01772 329760