Euro 2020: These are the Preston, Chorley and South Ribble pubs where you'll be able to claim a free pint during the Euros

Football fans will be able to grab a free pint in Greene King pubs across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble as the Euro 2020 competition gets underway.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 4th June 2021, 1:23 pm

The free pint offer will be rolled-out on Friday, July 11, 2021, the first day of the Euro 2020 football tournament.

To claim the freebie, pug-goers will not need vouchers or downloads, but will instead be asked to say a specific phrase to bar staff.

These are the participating Greene King pubs, where you can book a table in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble:

1. Guild

Guild / 99 Fylde Road, Preston. PR1 2XQ / 01772 252870

2. Hartwood Hall

Hartwood Hall / Preston Road, Chorley. PR6 7AX / 01257 269966

3. Lane Ends

Lane Ends / 442 Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble. PR2 1HX / 01772 733362

4. Lea Gate

Lea Gate (Hungry Horse) / Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston. PR4 0XB / 01772 329760

