Speaking about the refurbishment and relaunch night, Nik McFadden, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Blackpool said: “With our refurbishment, we wanted to create an all-round modern experience that would encourage local people to enjoy great nights out again.“We have responded to the changing behaviours and expectations of what our guests want when they visit a casino which is just as much about enjoying great dining and entertainment as it is playing a hand of blackjack or placing a bet at the roulette table.“I can speak for the whole team here when I say it was incredible to see our guests both old and new come to our relaunch night and really enjoy themselves. We had fantastic entertainment from Shane Nolan, a lively atmosphere and great reviews about our food at The Upper Deck. This is just the beginning for our casino, and we have more exciting experiences for guests in the coming months.”