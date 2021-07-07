England v Denmark: Fans in Preston's sell-out Euro Fan Zone are ready for the big match

Hundreds of supporters bought their tickets to watch England take on Denmark in tonight's eagerly awaited Semi-final on the big screen.

Victory would secure the England men’s team’s first appearance in the final of a major football tournament since their 1966 World Cup win.

In record time, more than 500 tickets sold out for the city centre event in just two minutes, as local footie fans stay hopeful for a momentous win this evening.

England fans tonight in Preston's Flag Market

And ahead of the 8 pm kick-off this evening, the Post spoke to supporters hoping for similar scenes set to propel England into the finals against Italy.

For Sam Portillo, from Preston, this is the third time she has been to the Flag Market to watch the game with fans.

She said: "Obviously like everyone else, I am hoping for a win tonight. The atmosphere is great and people are in good spirits after how England have played so far.

"I have a feeling both sides will score and I predict a result of a 3-1 win to England. I think they'll make it through to the final.

"They've been building it up slowly and performed really well in the last game. This is my third time here watching the game, its just such a positive atmosphere and everyone has a great time."

Darren Shorrock was at the Flag Market with his family, along with his son who was celebrating his 18th birthday at the game.

He was among those in high spirits and had already predicted a 3-nil win for England.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: "I think England will score three goals and win tonight and go through to the finals because have played just brilliantly so far.

"This is my first time here to watch the game and it is brilliant. The weather is great and it's such a well organised event.

"What a great experience this is, after a hard year it's bringing everyone together and helps everything feel normal again."