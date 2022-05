Preston has got a huge variety of independent dog grooming businesses where you can take your pooch for a wash, trim and even a doggie facial.

We asked Lancashire Post readers to nominate their favourite dog groomers in the area – and hundreds responded.

So here are some of the most popular dog groomers as recommended by you ...

1. Pristine Pooches Pristine Pooches, Derby Road, Longridge, Preston Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. K9 Heaven Dog Grooming K9 Heaven Dog Grooming, Ribbleton Lane, Preston Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Doggy Salon The Doggy Salon, Dollywaggon Way, Preston Photo: fb Photo Sales

4. Kelly Louise Dog Grooming Kelly Louise Dog Grooming, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston Photo: fb Photo Sales