Discount chain One Beyond will open its first Preston store in Fishergate at 10am on Friday, October 6.

It will open its doors at the former Topshop unit which has remained vacant for the past two-and-a-half years after closing in February 2021.

The retailer said it has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the new store, creating 30 jobs for the city.

The store says it will offer ‘unbeatable prices’ on a range of branded and on-trend items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys, tech accessories, and home and pet supplies.

Christopher Edwards, 40, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “It’s exciting to be opening in Preston and we’re delighted to have created 30 jobs in the local area.

"The concept for One Beyond is to offer over 4,000 quality products for just £1, plus there are also hundreds of incredible finds that go beyond £1.

“We offer thousands of exciting products that would usually be more expensive elsewhere, so we hope that our low prices will benefit the local community.”

One Beyond said it has also launched its biggest Halloween range yet, “with everything shoppers need to throw a spooktacular party in store now”.

What is One Beyond?

Created in 2019 by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, One Beyond says it is the fast growing discount chain in the UK, opening 79 stores in just four years.

It was launched by Yorkshire father and son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards, 40, and Christopher Edwards Senior.

The businessmen were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.

Its range of household brands include Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s are also available at incredible bargain prices to shop in store.