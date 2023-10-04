News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

Discount chain One Beyond replaces Topshop with new store in Preston city centre

A national retailer is opening a new store at the former Topshop in Preston city centre.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Discount chain One Beyond will open its first Preston store in Fishergate at 10am on Friday, October 6.

It will open its doors at the former Topshop unit which has remained vacant for the past two-and-a-half years after closing in February 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer said it has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the new store, creating 30 jobs for the city.

A new discount store, One Beyond, will open at the former Topshop in Fishergate, Preston on Friday, October 6A new discount store, One Beyond, will open at the former Topshop in Fishergate, Preston on Friday, October 6
A new discount store, One Beyond, will open at the former Topshop in Fishergate, Preston on Friday, October 6
Most Popular

The store says it will offer ‘unbeatable prices’ on a range of branded and on-trend items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys, tech accessories, and home and pet supplies.

Christopher Edwards, 40, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “It’s exciting to be opening in Preston and we’re delighted to have created 30 jobs in the local area.

"The concept for One Beyond is to offer over 4,000 quality products for just £1, plus there are also hundreds of incredible finds that go beyond £1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We offer thousands of exciting products that would usually be more expensive elsewhere, so we hope that our low prices will benefit the local community.”

One Beyond said it has also launched its biggest Halloween range yet, “with everything shoppers need to throw a spooktacular party in store now”.

What is One Beyond?

Created in 2019 by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, One Beyond says it is the fast growing discount chain in the UK, opening 79 stores in just four years.

It was launched by Yorkshire father and son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards, 40, and Christopher Edwards Senior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The businessmen were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.

Its range of household brands include Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s are also available at incredible bargain prices to shop in store.

Before opening in Preston, the nearest One Beyond stores were in Blackburn and Southport.

Related topics:PrestonYorkshire