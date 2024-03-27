Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Chorley Council’s planning committee voted to pay a visit to the site of The Crown pub, on Station Road, before deciding whether to approve a proposal to build a new Co-Op outlet on the plot.

The hostelry closed shortly after the onset of the pandemic and, if planning permission is ultimately granted, a new shop and cafe will be put in its place.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown pub in Croston pictured before its demise earlier in the pandemic (image: Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority’s planning officers had recommended councillors give the go-ahead to the scheme, but the committee was addressed by a villager who said the early opening and late closing times would “pose a threat to the peace” of Croston.

However, Melanie Christie focussed mainly on the increase in traffic that would be generated by the development, which she described as a “major concern”.

“Croston has narrow and very busy streets. The store and cafe will undoubtedly attract customers from further afield - and this will negatively impact local traffic flow and exacerbate congestion.

“Seventy-five percent of the properties on Station Road have no off-street parking provision and parking is a huge problem in Croston,” Ms. Christie explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dozen public objections were lodged to the plans, with traffic amongst a number of issues raised.

While highways bosses at Lancashire County Council supported the principle of development - which will come with a 30-space on site car park - they did express concerns over the potential for “obstructive parking”. However, County Hall said the introduction of waiting restrictions on Station Road meant any problems could be “minimised”.

Several committee members expressed sympathy with locals over their parking and congestion fears.

Planning cabinet member Alistair Morwood, who sits on the planning committee, said the current situation on Station Road was diabolical - and supported a call from Cllr Alan Whittaker for the committee to go on a site visit before making their decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Cllr Chris Snow said while he would usually be opposed to the loss of a pub, he felt the current proposal was “a good re-use of the site.”

Meanwhile, Kat McMaster, the agent for the application, told the committee that the Co-Op’s plans “would not only provide a convenience store, but would also create a new place for people to meet, have a coffee and interact with local friends and neighbours…within a few minutes’ walk from their homes”.