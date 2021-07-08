County mum lands senior role at Skipton Building Society

Skipton Building Society has announced Charlotte Harrison as its new Head of Mortgage Products.

Charlotte, 33, lives in Waddington in the Ribble Valley, with husband Richard and daughter Beatrice and has recently returned from maternity leave.

She has worked in financial services for 15 years and is ACCA qualified. She has been with Skipton for over six years, originally joining as a Finance Business Partner to its distribution teams before moving to the products team in 2018.

Charlotte said: “Over the past few years, I’ve seen the mortgage market evolve and develop new technologies, products and policies to support a more efficient customer and broker service.

"I’m looking forward to continuing on that journey, further developing Skipton’s Mortgage Strategy, seeing the Society realise its ambition to be a top 10 lender and, ultimately, support more people onto the housing ladder.

"I’m looking forward to working with our mortgage networks and clubs and colleagues on the development of mortgage products, propositions and pricing and I’m also really passionate about the role our sector can play in 'greening' the housing market too, so I’ll be exploring how we can support brokers and their clients to build a more sustainable future.

“At Skipton, we are committed to making things easier for brokers and aim to achieve that in a number of ways. We can adapt quickly to changes in the market with our common-sense approach and engagement across all our mortgage teams is consistently high.