Counselling charity founder from Blackpool makes The Independent's 'happy list' of inspirational people
The boss of a Blackpool based community counselling service has been named on a list of the Top 50 most inspirational people by The Independent online.
Stuart Hutton-Brown, who set up Counselling In The Community in 2017, was recognised for “making talking therapy more accessible to adults, children and young people [in Blackpool].
The list highlights “remarkable people whose kindness, courage and selflessness make them some of the country’s most outstanding individuals”.
The winners were chosen by a panel from scores of nominations received from the readers of The Independent.
Stuart, who helps over 130 adults and children through hubs on Derby Road and Waterloo Road, said he had ‘no idea’ that he had been nominated.
He said: “It completely came out of nowhere. I feel very honoured to be included in this list with some really amazing people. In these difficult times we find ourselves in to be associated with anything ‘Happy’ is a real achievement.”