The pole, with a collection of base cabinets, has been earmarked for the pavement near to the Co-op store in Broughton.

But the local parish council has objected saying it would be an "inappropriate" location and would "detract from the rural appearance" of the village.

And officers at Preston Council agree, saying they too will oppose the application by CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) Ltd.

The pavement earmarked for the controversial phone mast.

What does the company say?

The company wants to erect the mast to boost 3G and 4G connectivity in the area and prepare for the next 5G technology.

Hutchinson say the chosen site, alongside the A6 Garstang Road, is the most suitable location in the village

"Technical requirements have dictated the siting of the proposed equipment," says a report to the council's planning department.

Tech company says the mast would improve connectivity in Broughton.

"The operator has spent a considerable amount of time identifying a potential site and the proposed location is considered to present the best balance between operational/technical requirements and environmental impact."

Why is the mast needed?

The company says the new mast would ensure "coverage and capacity requirements are maintained and enhanced."

It adds: "Mobile telecoms networks are now ubiquitous throughout the UK. It is an expectation that an individual can connect and use their mobile phone whenever and wherever they are.

District and parish councils say a phone mast would be 'inappropriate' in the centre of Broughton.

"5G service provision will bring faster, more responsive and reliable connections than ever before.

"This will enable communities to manage traffic flow and control energy usage, monitor patient health remotely, and increase productivity for business and farmers, all through the real-time management of data.

"There are no buildings which are suitable and available that the operator could utilise to operate their equipment. Therefore, a new ground based installation is required."

Have there been similar cases locally?

In 2021 Hutchinson won an appeal against Preston Council's refusal of a similar phone mast in Tanterton Hall Drive - it was 16-metres tall and designed to replace a smaller one nearby.

As part of his ruling the inspector in that case said the "significant social and economic benefits" the mast would bring could be seen to outweigh objections over its siting and appearance.

What does the council have to say?

Explaining refusal in the Broughton case, a report by a planning officer said: "The proposed mast, as a result of its height, would be visible from relatively long distances along Garstang Road.

"Additionally, the mast would be a prominent feature when viewed from the front windows of residential properties located on the western side of Garstang Road, and is considered to have a negative impact upon the occupiers of these dwellings.

"Furthermore, it is not considered measures have been taken to camouflage the mast against built development nor existing vegetation. Moreover, it also appears no steps have been taken to alter the design of the mast to ensure it is more sympathetic to its surroundings.