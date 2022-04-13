Costa Coffee to open new store in the Fylde this spring - this is where and when it opens
A new Costa Coffee will open its doors in Kirkham town centre later this spring.
The former RBS bank in Poulton Street is being converted into Costa’s latest branch and is expected to open in the next few weeks.
The company has not revealed an exact opening date at this stage, but posters have been placed in the windows announcing that it is ‘opening soon’.
Costa is also preparing to recruit 10 staff members to run its new branch.
The unit, at the corner of Kirkgate, has stood empty since RBS closed its Poulton Street branch in November 2018.
Costa first revealed plans to move into the former bank when they submitted planning permission to Fylde Council in June 2020.
Permission was approved that summer but the unit remained empty for a further two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.
Costa Coffee has been approached for further details.