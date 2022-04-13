Kirkham's new Costa is opening in the former RBS branch in Poulton Street. Pic credit: Mark Herrington

The former RBS bank in Poulton Street is being converted into Costa’s latest branch and is expected to open in the next few weeks.

The company has not revealed an exact opening date at this stage, but posters have been placed in the windows announcing that it is ‘opening soon’.

Costa is also preparing to recruit 10 staff members to run its new branch.

The unit, at the corner of Kirkgate, has stood empty since RBS closed its Poulton Street branch in November 2018.

Costa first revealed plans to move into the former bank when they submitted planning permission to Fylde Council in June 2020.

Permission was approved that summer but the unit remained empty for a further two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.