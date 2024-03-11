Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Costa Coffee, Greggs and Central Co-Op will be taking space at the new £220m Botany Bay Business Park in Chorley.

The trio are expected to open at the 7,222 sq ft location off the M61 by early 2025.

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) is developing 33 units totalling 405,386 sq ft of space during phase one of the project.

In December, planning approval was secured for phase two which involves 322,560 sq ft of industrial space with work to begin shortly.

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM said: "It's fantastic news that national chains Costa Coffee, Greggs and Central Co-op are taking space at Botany Bay Business Park.

"These businesses will not only bring new jobs to the area, they will provide a variety of amenities to the community we create at Botany Bay Business Park and will also offer local residents and employees brand new food and beverage options, conveniently located just off the motorway.

"It's encouraging to see interest really ramping up on the site now and as we near the completion of our first four blocks, we are seeing first-hand how the site is addressing the need for high-quality industrial, warehousing and commercial space in Chorley."

The site's largest industrial unit, Block E, which totals 158,360 sq ft, is now ready for enquiries and viewings, according to FIREM, with another 129,000 sq ft in legals, expected to complete by the end of the first quarter.

FIREM has funded transport and infrastructure enhancements around the site, Junction 8 of the M61 and the Hartwood Roundabout area via a Section 106 agreement.

This work is being coordinated and delivered with Lancashire County Council.

Susan Agnew, Acquisition Manager at Costa Coffee, said: "We're delighted to confirm that a brand-new Costa Coffee Drive-Thru store will open on Botany Bay Business Park, Chorley later this year.

"The store will create a number of new job opportunities for members of the local community and is the perfect space for customers who live and work in the area, or who are just passing by, to enjoy their favourite cup of coffee in-store or conveniently on- the- go."