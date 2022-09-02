News you can trust since 1886
Watch as Lancashire dinner lady breaks down after having to deny school lunches to up to 15 children a day

Heart-breaking footage has emerged of a Lancashire dinner lady who was asked about her personal experiences of the cost of living crisis.

By Iain Lynn
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:10 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:35 am

The unnamed woman from Lancashire said she has gone from turning away one child a month from school lunches, to up to 15 every day as the cost of living crisis bites.

You can watch the full video in our player above.

In just a few days Britain will find out who has been picked to steer the country through an increasingly dire cost-of-living crisis.

