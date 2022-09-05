Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family home on Condor Grove has been decorated every Christmas since 2013 to raise money for sick children.

Ashley Forward, 28, said it usually costs around £1,000 to light up the house every evening from 4pm until 10pm, which comes out of his own pocket.

So in order to keep the popular fundraising event going, he will be switching off at 8pm each night – and is looking for a sponsor to help meet the costs.

Ashley Forward with parents David and Dawn Forward outside their home on Condor Grove in Blackpool on 15-11-21

Ashley said: “I don’t want to give it up, so by cutting back two hours each day it means we should be able to manage. We’re just looking for someone to help with the running costs and maybe donating sweets to give to the children when they come to see the display. In return I can advertise their business with a banner or poster outside the house.”

The lights will run for 51 days over the festive period – and will be lit up for around 204 hours in total.

That’s a third less than previous years.

But due to the soaring cost of electric it means they face higher bills – even with the shorter running times.

Ashley Forward at his festive home on Condor Grove in Blackpool on 15-11-21

"We expect it may be around £200 more, but I’m not sure. I pay the bills monthly so the cost is spread through the year.”

Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap will increase by 80 per cent – from £1,971 to £3,549 – from October 1.

This means that a typical customer who pays by direct debit will be charged 52p per kWh for electricity, with a standing charge of 46p per day.

The house on 73 Condor Grove lit up at Christmas. The Forward family are looking for a business sponsor to help them meet the rise in electricity costs in 2022.

Last year’s event raised £879.82 for Brian House Children’s Hospice, and attracted visitors from Scotland and Manchester.

Hi brother-in-law, Dean Thomas, also decorates his house across the road. He is running a smaller display this year.

A switch-on celebration will take place from 6pm until 9pm on Nov 14, 2022. There will be free tea and coffee, and donation boxes on the walls.

The lights will be switched on seven days a week, until Jan 03, 2023.