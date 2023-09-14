Watch more videos on Shots!

The Top Lock in Wheelton near Chorley will open its doors under new management in the first week of October.

The pub in Copthurst Lane, next to the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, closed last October after its previous management revealed it was ‘costing money to stay open’.

They had hoped that the owners – Heineken’s Star Pubs & Bars group – would renovate the kitchen, but the refurb plans failed to materialise and they later vacated the pub.

But a new landlord, Dave Wilky, has taken on the pub and has big plans for its future, including a £250,000 revamp planned for the New Year.

The Top Lock will open in the first week of October and stay open until after Christmas, before closing in January for the refurbishment and opening again in March.

There are plans for a food menu, including a Sunday carvery, a weekday ‘pie night’ and a ‘doggie menu’, as well as churros, donuts, crepes and coffee served from a catering trailer in the courtyard.