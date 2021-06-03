An artist's impression of the proposed 1498 @ The Markets at Chorley Markets

Market traders are being consulted as part of the process as a number of stalls would need to be permanently relocated.

The space will be called ‘1498 @ The Markets’ in a nod to the market’s history.

The designs show that customers would be hosted through a combination of tabled seating and couches.

The plans for 1498 @ The Markets at Chorley Markets

The scheme includes up to half-a-dozen food stalls as well as a licensed bar.

The upgrade is part of the council’s plan to invest £600,000 towards improving the famous market.

A public consultation will be launched at this weekend’s A Taste of Chorley festival, with town centre visitors able to see a mock-up of how the venue will look and then provide feedback.

Council staff will talk people through the concept between 10am and 2pm this Saturday and Sunday (June 5 and 6).

The floorplan of the proposed 1498 @ The Markets venue in Chorley

Residents will also be able to have their say by completing an online survey before 9 June via this link

"Hopefully this offers an exciting glimpse into the future of our town centre.

“Chorley has a long and proud reputation as a market town, with a market first appearing way back in 1498 – hence the name proposed for the new venue.

“Chorley Markets endures as one of our town centre’s major attractions and we are committed to making sure it continues to evolve to meet the needs of residents and visitors.

“We believe these plans strike the perfect balance between retaining the unique character of the market and offering an improved visitor experience.

“1498 @ The Markets will be another great reason for people to visit our town centre, providing a real boost to the local economy – which, after such a difficult period - is more important than ever.”