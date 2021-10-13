Cheap food app to combat waste to be rolled out at all Lancashire Spar stores

It means all Spar stores from Liverpool to Leeds and Newcastle to Northwich under the name of G&E Murgatroyd will participate in the initiative with Too Good To Go.

Users of the Too Good To Go app are able to get “magic bags” of miscellaneous surplus stock, close to the end of its shelf life, but still within its best before date at a fraction of the full retail value.

James Hall Spar’s primary wholesaler for the north of England, began trialling the Too Good To Go app in September last year, initially at 10 company owned stores in Lancashire and Merseyside, before rolling it out wider to 45.

In the last 12 months, the app has helped save 22,393 meals and an equivalent 55 tonnes of CO2.

There have been 280,000 views of the app, and the service has been used by more than 10,000 customers who have been able to access food worth £10 for an average value of £3.09.

Fiona Drummond, company stores director at James Hall and Co, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to expand access to our Too Good To Go partnership service across all company owned stores in northern England.

“Since we launched the partnership service 12 months ago, it has brought multiple benefits to our business, including reducing costs and a saving a huge amount of waste food.

“Not only that, it has enabled us to better connect with the communities we serve across northern England who know they can access a healthy, wholesome meal at a reduced price at a G&E Murgatroyd SPAR close to them should they need to.

“This successful expansion is the result of dedicated work from our CSR team, and I would like to thank them for their hard work in driving this initiative forward.”