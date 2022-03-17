Burnley business launched in lockdown enjoys sweet smell of success as major national retailer showcases its products
An independent Burnley business, launched by an NHS worker as a distraction during the first covid lockdown in 2020, is going from strength to strength
Timeless Fragrance CO, on Hammerton Street, was launched by Joanna Dewhurst and began to grow when neighbours loved the wax melt samples she created.
The company has items stocked at Pendle Village Mill and major national retailer The Range.
Joanna said: “I set out to create tattoo themed and scented candles, but wax melts were much faster to make and test and I gave them to some of my neighbours to try,” said Joanna. “They immediately wanted more, and I soon realised how big the demand was and that I could make this very successful.
“We now produce everything from wax melt snap bars, tea light jars, wax melt burners and carpet shakers to soap sponges, bath space dust and room and linen sprays.”
All products are vegan friendly too and everything is handcrafted in the workshop.
Joanna said she chose to base her shop in Burnley as she wouldn’t have had the opportunity to open without the ‘amazing support’ from the people of the town.
She added: "They help to make the business what it is and give us the platform to grow on a weekly basis. We have some of the best customers who support us.”
Joanna’s plans for the next year are to expand the business locally and worldwide.
She said: “We would love to take part in more community events and carry on working in a more sustainable way to keep being environmentally friendly.”
For more information the company website is: https://www.timelessfragrance.co.uk/.