Bungalows and care home development planned for Preston

Dozens of bungalows and a purpose-built care home could be on the way to a Preston village.

Developer Applethwaite Limited has submitted plans for a new estate off Preston Road in Grimsargh .

If approved by Preston City Council, the scheme will see 48 bungalows of varying sizes spring up on the plot, which lies just north of Grimsargh St. Michael’s Primary School.

The site of the proposed bungalow development, off Preston Road - and what some of the properties would look like (images: Google/Applethwaite Limited)

The two-storey care home facility - the exact nature of which is not specified - will sit at the front of the development, attracting as “an attractive gateway” to the site, according to a planning application lodged with the town hall.

The overall development type has been driven by Applethwaite’s “knowledge and experience of demand in the local market”, the firm states in accompanying documents. It also pledges that “careful consideration” will be given to ensuring both the bungalows and the care home “respect the current rural setting”.

All-bungalow estates are relatively rare - and the blueprint for the one proposed for Grimsargh would be dominated by larger options for single-level living. Just four of the dwellings would have one bedroom, while there would be 22 two-bed bungalows and the same number providing three bedrooms.

The development would be accessed directly from Preston Road, with the estate road being landscaped. Two green spaces feature in the plans, one of which contains an existing pond. The site will also incorporate a pedestrian link to the current public footpath network in the area.